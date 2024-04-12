Checkpup: the wellness test every dog owner needs: 20% off

TL;DR: Get a deeply comprehensive analysis of your beloved dog's health with the Checkpup Dog Wellness Test Kit for only $119.99 (Reg. $149.99). Use code ENJOY20 at checkout for 20% off until 11:59 PM PST on 4/16.

Think your pup's sneaky snack habits are just cute quirks? Think again! It's time to play Sherlock Bones with Checkpup's Dog Wellness Test Kit, the detective kit that dives deep into the nitty-gritty of your furry friend's health.

Forget playing the guessing game of "Is this normal or do I need to start panicking?" With Checkup, you'll uncover the mysteries of your dog's nutritional and functional health across 20 essential areas, including Toxic Metals Check, Metabolism & Diet Check, and Systems Check. It's like having a nutritional microscope that can spot minerals and toxic metals up to 10,000 times smaller than a blood test because, let's face it, your dog's health is more intricate than what meets the eye (or the paw). Best of all, a snippet of your pup's fur is all that's needed to bring you a wellness report that's as in-depth as your dog's love for belly rubs.

This test is deeply comprehensive, and in about a month, you'll receive a three-month analysis of your dog's health in areas that cover inflammation, thyroid performance, blood sugar handling, and adrenal stress.

Dr. Ava Frick, a veterinarian who has been researching hair analysis for dogs since 1974, explained the importance of this test in an exclusive interview: "While urine and blood tests show the recent and current body status, hair represents a longer time frame. We are looking for a pattern; not for a snapshot…Checkpup can report what a blood test may not even see…When started young, this testing system allows the pet parent to easily shift, modify, and adapt feeding, supplementation, and life activities to build a better body and happier pup. And a way to prevent cancer."

Checkpup's powerful, proprietary algorithm is the result of thousands of tail wags and clinical visits, making it the most comprehensive pet wellness test out there.

Keep your dog as happy as they make you feel when you walk through the door with the Checkpup Dog Wellness Test Kit.

