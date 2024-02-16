Oklahoma is prosecuting women for smoking legalized medical marijuana

In a pretty outrageous case of overreach, already tossed out by a judge, prosecutors are appealing the dismissal and rabidly want to try a woman who smoked medical marijuana.

A woman with a legal medical marijuana card in Oklahoma smoked marijuana while pregnant. Why Kay County prosecutors wanted to pursue her is beyond me, but a judge tossed the case out of court as there was no proof the woman had done anything against the law. Prosecutors are appealing because they somehow represent the rights of her unborn child not to have had a mother who chose to smoke pot while pregnant legally.