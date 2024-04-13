Get the perfect edge: Angle Pro knife sharpener at a steal

TL;DR: This Angle Pro Knife Sharpener also comes with a 6" cooking knife to kick off some springtime BBQ fun. It's on sale for $55.99 (Reg. $79) with code ENJOY20. Hurry, our 20% off sitewide campaign ends on 4/16.

There's a time to order out and a time to put your money where your grill is. We spend so much of the winter too lazy to cook that we've forgotten spring has sprung and it's time to pull those old knives out of the closet.

If you need to freshen up your tools, this Angle Pro Knife Sharpener can help.

With a distinct measurement system that helps you get the blade of your choice with just a few swipes, the stainless-steel angle gauge measures the angle your knife sits, so there's never a discrepancy on how sharp or what size you need. Worried your knife won't fit the bill? Keep the integrity of any blade between 13-21 degrees.

The Angle Pro also includes three ceramic wheels for straightening your blades, three diamond wheels for sharpening your knife, and three extra-durable tungsten carbide rods for that little extra bevel to get the perfect blade. And, just for fun, a 6" cooking knife is also included for slicing, dicing, and everything in between.

It's no wonder this knife sharpener has a gaggle of good ratings. One verified buyer raved, "It has lived up to and surpassed my expectations. Everything claimed in the advertising is on point. I have had many sharpeners over the years and they always have at least two things promised but not delivered. So as I said this product has met and surpassed my expectations!"

Need more proof? It was successfully funded on Kickstarter and Florida Today and Space Coast Daily are raving about it.

Get this Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with 6" Chef Knife for $55.99 (Reg. $79) with code ENJOY20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

