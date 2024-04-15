These JBL earbuds are an absolute steal for $59.99

TL;LDR: For a great pair of buds that offer an equally excellent price, these JBL Tune Buds Ghost Edition Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds are here for $59.99 (Reg. $99).

Ear buds: you have a drawer full one in each color…but not its buddy. They're useless when they're divorced, so it's time for a new pair. We can attest that these amazing JBL Tune Buds Ghost Edition Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds are a worthy of a try. They're here on sale for $59.99 (Reg. $99).

A completely wireless experience with 4-mic technology, these ear buds are incredible for both work and play. whether for music, calls, or pods, you'll get up to two days of booming sound that you may not find anywhere but with JBL. When you want to tune out the world, active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology will help you drown out the external noises you detest but keep you as alert as you care to be.

To ensure safety for both you and your buds at the gym or while getting your hands dirty, the water-resistant dust-proofing feature keeps everything working when life gets a little messy.

We know you might be wary of the condition: "new, open-box", so let us explain. They're brand-new items, the only difference is that they are excess inventory from big box stores. That means the packaging may have assorted stickers or some little signs of extra handling, but otherwise the product inside is spick, span, and sparkly. It's a solid deal that someone passed up, too bad for them their loss is your gain.

To get the clearest big sound in a little bud, get these JBL Tune Buds Ghost Edition Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $59.99 (Reg. $99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.