This 6.8-inch display for your car is a multimedia dream—and right now, it's under $80

TL;DR: With a space-saving design, smart integration of popular apps, and loads of user-friendly features, this 6.8-inch foldable touchscreen car display is now 53% off, just $74.97.

Remember back in the days when cars didn't have screens? You know, back just 10 or 15 years ago? While that was the norm during most of our lifetimes, you might as well have been harkening back to the age of the Model T — because today's vehicles need WiFi connectivity and they need a safe, reliable screen.

You can bring your car or truck into the modern age with this smart and versatile 6.8-inch foldable touchscreen car display, now 53% off at just $74.97 while this current deal lasts.

Snugly fitting onto your dashboard or windshield, this stylish information hub instantly upgrades your vehicle. Effortlessly connect your mobile device via Bluetooth and you can enjoy a world of convenience at your fingertips from streaming your favorite tunes and navigating travel to handling phone calls, all through one sleek screen.

With wireless support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and various in-vehicle app centers, syncing your phone or tablet is a breeze. Control it all on the HD-quality touchscreen that boasts a crisp 1024×600 resolution, ensuring your videos play in unparalleled quality. It not only has a TF card slot to load up your favorite music or videos, but it's even got its own onboard FM transmitter to assure smooth connections.

You can also prioritize safety with voice command features, allowing you to switch tracks, access maps, and more, all while keeping your eyes glued to the road. It'll even work hand-in-hand with rear view cameras so you can park more easily and see everything happening behind your vehicle.

Perfect for any adventure, whether it's a business trip, a family vacation, or a leisurely drive, this advanced display keeps your trips organized, efficient and—most importantly—fun.

For a limited time, make the smart switch to modern driving and transform your car or truck with this 6.8-inch foldable touchscreen car display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at an unbeatable price of just $74.97, down from $159.99.

