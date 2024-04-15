Incredible video of car flying over a pickup truck right into home's garage

In Southern California's Riverside County, a driver was racing down a residential street when they lost control and the car launched into the air.

It flew across a home's front lawn, over a pick-up truck in the driveway, and right into the garage. The security camera footage below looks like a scene from an action movie.

"Fortunately, the driver, who was able to get out of the vehicle prior to the fire department's arrival, suffered only minor to moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation," reports KTLA.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)