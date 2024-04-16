Travel internationally with earbuds that speak the local lingo: now under $90!

TL;DR: Gear up for your solo summer trip abroad with some translation help with the Mymanu CLIK S! These translation earbuds can help you communicate in 37 different languages for only $89.97 (reg. $157) through April 21!

Traveling to new places is enriching, eye-opening, and exciting. And while you can learn a whole lot about a new place by talking to people who actually live there, it isn't always that easy, especially when all you know how to say in their language is, "Do you know where the bathroom is?"

While you may be studying a new language, whether it be for a solo trip to another country or simply to beef up your work resume, communicating with others always has its challenges. But with a pair of Mymanu's CLIK S earbuds on your side, you can get translations instantly, allowing you to broaden your communication horizons like never before. They're now on sale for only $89.97 (reg. $157) through April 21!

Thanks to Mymanu's proprietary translation app, MyJuno, the CLIK S earbuds can help you connect with people around the world in 37 different languages. They're designed to change the way people communicate and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, so you can make Siri or Google Assistant work for you.

Whether you're simply looking to have a brief conversation or need to write things down in a new tongue, these revolutionary translation earbuds can be a real lifesaver. It's no wonder they've received both CES and Red Dot awards for their innovative design!

In addition to their language barrier-breaking technology, these earbuds also boast AptX® for high-quality audio with low latency. The earbuds are also resistant to moisture, making them safe to wear in not-so-ideal weather or at the gym, and they feature an impressive 30 hours of battery life in their charging case (and ten on their own!).

Not only that, the Mymanu earbuds are super comfortable to wear. They come with memory foam tips of different sizes to ensure they fit your ears perfectly and comfortably for long periods, making them the perfect accessory for any traveler!

Explore the world and connect with people like never before when you grab the Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds, now just $89.97, their lowest price yet! Offer ends April 21 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.