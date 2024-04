A tiny ginger kitten shows great affection toward her owner by — as he describes her — being the "clingiest pet in the world."

And by clingy, he means using him as a human tree, clinging with her sharp nails as she scales him from foot to shoulder.

But once she's perched near the man's head, the athletic fur ball still isn't satisfied, mewing into his ear for some well-deserved love and attention. (See video below, posted by Kevin Figman.)

Via Newsweek

See more kitten posts on Boing Boing here.