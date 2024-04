As other, weaker actors renounce prior endorsements, Mark Hamill stands strong.

Unsurprisingly, Mark Hamill has once again endorsed Joe Biden for President. Hamill is a lifelong democrat, raising funds for Ukraine, and uses social media for good. Of course conservatives are up in arms.

BREAKING: Mark Hamill has announced he will be supporting President Biden over Donald tRump. https://t.co/gnbNaoeWSm — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 9, 2024

A bunch of folks are making fun of the outrage that Twitter has naturally engendered.