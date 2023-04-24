Zoo hiring outgoing people to dress up in bizarre bird costumes as "seagull deterrents"

England's Blackpool Zoo is hiring for people "comfortable wearing a bird costume" to act as "seagull deterrents."



At Blackpool Zoo it goes without saying that we love all animals!" they state. "And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls. However, the seagulls are proving to be a bit of a nuisance when it comes to trying to steal food from our visitors and our animal enclosures!"

Qualities of successful candidates include: Visitor focused, friendly, energetic, flexible, and outgoing.

No details about pay are provided but I imagine salary is commensurate with experience.