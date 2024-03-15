Wildlife center staff dress as foxes to calm orphaned kit

Staff at Richmond Wildlife Center in Virginia dressed as foxes in hopes of helping calm an orphaned fox kit in their care.

In a video posted to the center's Facebook page Tuesday, Executive Director Melissa Stanley is shown wearing a red fox mask and rubber gloves while feeding the tiny kit from a syringe. The kit sits on top of a large stuffed animal fox that is supposed to look like her mother, Stanley said. … "It's important to make sure that the orphans that are raised in captivity do not become imprinted upon or habituated to humans," the post said. All those measures make it more likely the kit could be reintroduced into the wild someday.

Here's the AP's edit of the video:

