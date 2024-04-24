Funny spoof on those "couples answering questions" videos

You know those somewhat-sappy videos where couples answer questions about each other? This isn't one of those. It looks like one of those but, as you'll see, it's 1000% a spoof. In this video, each couple is put on the spot with a seemingly simple, though pointed, question: "What's your partner's least attractive feature?" The first response seems believable, but subsequent ones quickly dive into weird and inappropriate territory. I'm not complaining—just setting the stage.

The skit is by comedian Harris Alterman. Enjoy, or not, depending on your individual sensibilities. [via Digg]

