Robot Dreams will probably break your heart

Neon, the studio behind Ammonite and Anatomy of a Fall, has released a new trailer for their Oscar-nominated animated film Robot Dreams, which is finally getting released in the US. In the trailer, a dog named Dog builds himself a robot. You can tell it takes place in 1980s New York because Dog has multiple locks and chains on his apartment door and drinks a Tab. They eat hot dogs, roller skate, and get arrested for turnstile jumping together, as friends do.

Looks adorable, right? Not so fast. Here is the description:.

DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80's NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach. Will they ever meet again?

Rut roh. This might require a stop at DoesTheDogDie.com before watching.

