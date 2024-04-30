Area man eats an entire jar of cheese balls in Union Square

Earlier this month, a mysterious masked man known only as cheeseballman427 began advertising his actions: at 3pm sharp on Saturday, April 27, in the year of our Lord 2024, cheeseballman427 would stand in the middle of Union Square park in the city of New York — some five miles down the island from where a very different crowd had gathered — and there he would consume an entire jar of cheese balls.

Which is precisely what he did.

@newyorknico I saw a flier last week that advertised some guy was gonna eat an entire jar of cheese balls in Union Square at 3pm this Saturday. So I put it in my calendar, and sure enough when I showed up, there was a guy who ate an entire jar of cheese balls. ♬ original sound – Nicolas Heller

cheeseballman427 told the New York Post: "I decided to do this because I thought New York City could use something like this. Cheese balls are funny and eating an entire jar of one is a difficult task, but not impossible."

Similarly, he told The Independent that he almost hurled.

people kept shouting "LISAN AL GAIB" at this guy at union square eating an entire bucket of cheese balls pic.twitter.com/qc7ROwTLft — meatball times (@meatballtimes) April 27, 2024

As of press time, the President of Columbia University could not be reached for comment.