When dog slips and falls under train, strangers jump into action (video)

A bunch of commuters in Glasgow, Scotland joined together to help save a dog on Monday that had slipped off his leash and fallen onto the train tracks — right underneath a ScotRail train.

Frantic strangers rushed to alert the driver, but later said they were worried he couldn't understand them over the noise and commotion of the train station during afternoon rush hour, according to Newsweek.

Fortunately, he did get the message and waited while the good samaritans spread out across the platform, some flat on their bellies as they tried to reach the dog while calling for it. Finally someone managed to grab the pooch and lift him to safety, which was caught on video by a bystander (see footage below, posted by Chillboi2xx).

It's wonderful to see how so many people came to the rescue, even comforting the shaken owner of the dog while she nervously put his leash back on. "Everyone was amazing," she later said in the video's TikTok comments. "I cannot thank everyone enough. I have never been so scared in my life and you all showed kindness."

Front page thunbnail image: RPeppenster / shutterstock.com