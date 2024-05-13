Cruelty is the point: A Trump ghoul brags about entrapping homeless people

One of the fascists behind "Project 2025," the disgraced Johnny McEntee, shared a video on social media where he entraps homeless people.

Never forget that for MAGAs, the cruelty is the point. Cruelty is the reason "Project 2025" senior advisor Johnny McEntee shared a video of himself "gifting" counterfeit money to homeless people with the intent of getting them jailed for trying to use it. McEntee had to be fired from the Trump administration and escorted out of the White House as he was under investigation for "financial crimes." However, he was immediately rehired by the Trump campaign.