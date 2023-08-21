Watch this dog do an incredible moonwalk

This is an adorable rescue dog—who looks to be a Maltese or a Maltese mix—named Neo. Neo loves to moonwalk, and he's incredibly good at it. Yes, yes, he's really just doing that post-poop-or-pee backwards shuffle, but when his moves are set to Michael Jackson's Billy Jean, Neo really does look like he's dancing. At any rate, he moonwalks way better than I do, so who am I to judge?

The video was posted on TikTok by Neo's human, lmccarville, who has, sadly, only posted a few other videos of the little dancer prancer. That's ok, I'm gonna just play this moonwalking video on repeat for the next little while.

Go check out his sweet moves! And enjoy!