Teranoptia is a dingbatty font where each letter is part of a creature, and combining them invokes ligatures which result in strange beasts indeed. It was created by Ariel Martin Pérez.

Teranoptia is a typeface without letters, a peculiar contraption that allows you to imagine chimeric creatures just by typing letters with your keyboard. Its design has been inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry and by medieval illustrations, as well as by children's books. You can use it to create border ornaments, to daydream about monsters or just to spice your layouts with marginalia.

Its free to use, free to distribute and free to modify on the condition that you credit both Pérez and his foundry, Tunera, which has many similarly wild typefaces.

