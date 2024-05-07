David Tennant tells anti-trans bigots to "F**ck off"

Actor David Tennant, of Doctor Who fame, is outspoken in his support of the LGBTQ+ community. Recent comments at a Doctor Who convention only serve to reaffirm what an awesome person Tennant is:

Appearing at the Proud Nerd: Angels, Demons and Doctors convention in Germany over the weekend (5 May), Tennant was asked by a fan about his own relationship to femininity and masculinity.

In response, Tennant launched into a heartfelt speech about how society's view on gender has changed, and why that's a good thing.

"When I was a kid, the idea of being non-binary wasn't something that existed. It wasn't a concept. I've seen that emerge and people are able to express themselves through that. It only ever seems positive as far as I can see," he said in a video clip shared on TikTok.

"When I was a teenager, I remember gay rights being weaponised politically. That always felt ugly and nasty. We look back on that, 30 years later, and those people are clearly on the wrong side of history," he said.

"Now, there is a similar weaponisation of these topics being taken by mostly the right wing, or certain sections of society, to create friction and conflict and division where it needn't be. It's just about people being themselves. You don't need to be bothered about it. F**k off and let people be," the Good Omens star added, to a round of applause.