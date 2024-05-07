Elizabeth Holmes's sentence was reduced, again

Disgraced Elizabeth "Call me Liz" Holmes's Federal prison sentence for defrauding Theranos' investors has been shortened by four additional months.

In July of 2023 the former CEO of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, had her 135 month Federal prison sentence shortened by 2 years, now, The Guardian reports it has been reduced by an additional four months. Good behavior, or participation in other rehabilitative efforts, is speculated. Holmes continues to appeal her conviction, refusing to accept responsibility for her crimes.