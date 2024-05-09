Apple blatantly rips off 2008 LG phone ad in latest iPad commercial

Yesterday, Apple released a commercial to advertise its new iPad pro. It features various musical instruments being mercilessly squished in a hydraulic press until, voilà, an iPad Pro materializes from their mangled remains. So edgy! So avant-garde!

Sixteen years ago, LG released a commercial to advertise its new Renoir phone. It features various musical instruments being mercilessly squished in a hydraulic press until, voilà, an LG smartphone materializes from their mangled remains.

They are completely different, though. In the LG video, the press is arranged to squeeze from the sides, but in the much more original and creative Apple ad, the press is vertical. Talk about "think different!"

(Also: the Apple ad looks better in reverse.)