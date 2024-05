Here's what rats do in the city when a big rainstorm hits. After getting flushed out of their burrows from rain, they huddle together and squirm around a pole on the street.

I would definitely start crying if I tripped and fell into a rat pile like this one. A new fear has been unlocked.

See also: Donut Rat dethrones Pizza Rat as the real life of the party! (video) – Boing Boing