Video: decapitated wasp grabs its own head and flies away

In this freaky video, a decapitated wasp grabs its own head and flies away. I can't unsee this bizarre act of nature, and I feel like I've just watched a horror film.

The decapitation is not shown on the footage. Afterwards, the wasp sits around, fumbling with its own detached head for a while. Then, it grabs the head and flies off. The whole thing seems like a scene out of a cartoon.

All I can think about is how I'm very glad humans aren't also capable of walking around headless.



