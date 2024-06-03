Quake clone in 13 kilobytes of Javascript

q1k3 is a clone of 1996's Quake, crafted by Dominic Szablewski in only 13 kilobytes of Javascript. What it lacks in detail it keeps in aesthetics, layout and the general feeling of play. There are two levels, five types of enemy, three weapons and even music from Andy Lösch

Feedback from the experts

Ania Kubów: There is alot happening in this game in terms of amount of enemies, weapons and in general level development. I am impressed to see a form of enemy AI being implemented also. Very impressive for 13kb!

Christer Kaitila: epic and amazing, fun and smooth, fast and polished, completely impressive and wonderfully playable! this is some serious tech, some amazing graphics and music, and it is even complete with particles and gibs, healthpacks and enemy AI w LOS and dynamic lighting around the shots! it even has the dog!!!!!! so great. very inspiring. thank you for this great piece of work! I would love to read a technical explanation article about these algorithms someday!

Timur Manyanov: Phoboslab has delivered another masterpiece, everything is great about that game. Lights, music, sounds, game play – everything is great. How is it only 13k I have no idea. The only thing I missed is a crosshair, I guess I'm not hardcore enough :)