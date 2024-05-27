Irish tweens' banger 'The Spark' is an international hit

Who says music education is dead? Ireland's rising stars—Kabin Crew & Lisdoonvarna Crew—are young rappers from Cork and Clare who went viral with their high-energy electronic pop hit, "The Spark." (previously at Boing Boing) It begins, "Think you can stop what we do? I doubt it!" [More of the lyrics here.]

Created with the Kabin Studio—a non-profit music and creative hub for youth—the music video was released ahead of Cruinniú na nÓg on June 15, Ireland's national day of celebrating youth creativity, to put it in the spotlight. Um, mission accomplished!

The idea for the song began in March during one of Kabin Studio's weekly workshops, said McCarthy, 38, the creative director, who uses the name GMC. "We were looking to work with something upbeat and put on a drum'n'bass track. We found the beat and started coming up with chant and chorus ideas." The children developed the chorus and first verse during an Easter camp, after which tutors took the material to a direct provision (asylum seekers' accommodation and support) refugee centre in Lisdoonvarna, where more children helped to complete it, said McCarthy. Both groups then teamed up to shoot the video at Kabin Studio, on the top of a 202 bus, and in central Cork. Seán Downey, a tutor who uses the name SwanIGuess, filmed and edited the video. The Guardian

