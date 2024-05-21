Ever wondered how "Smoke on the Water" would sound If The Doors wrote it? Watch here!

Musician Denis Pauna has blended the iconic sounds of Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water" with the unmistakable style of The Doors. Known for his uncanny ability to channel the late Jim Morrison's vocals, Pauna previously went viral for his Doors-inspired take on Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

Now he's at it again, this time giving the instantly recognizable "Smoke on the Water" riff a pitch-perfect Doors-styled spin.

Pauna performs all the instruments himself. Check out his YouTube channel for other excellent fantasy renditions of classic rock songs.

via Laughing Squid

