Ahead of Memorial Day, get this foldable eBike for only $100 off

Whether you're commuting to work or taking a joy ride, the SWFT eBike will help you arrive in style. The 500-watt motor powers the bike up to speeds of 20 MPH, and can go up to 25 miles in range on a single trip. The 350-watt battery has a long-lasting 36V 7.8Ah battery for extended rides. If you're running low on juice, the quick charge time lets you power up in under five hours.

The SWFT eBike is compact and foldable, making it easy to store and transport. Are you limited on space? No problem, it fits nicely in an apartment, garage or back of the car! It has three modes to accommodate different riding styles and terrains, and can be easily adjusted as you go. The pedal assist and throttle control were designed with safety in mind, so you can go about your ride freely.

You'll love the back-lit LED display that monitors your speed, throttle, light and battery level. The mounted LED headlight is great for riding both day and night, promoting clear visibility.

Riders everywhere are loving this eBike. One reviewer said,"This bike is amazing. The quality is great, it's so fun to ride, and it's just as stylish as it is practical. The customer service is amazing too, they genuinely care about their customers' needs and are always happy to help.

This Memorial Day, get the SWFT F.X Folding eBike with a 25-mile range or only $799.99 (reg. $899) or 11% off.

