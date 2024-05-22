Play 200+ nostalgic video games on this Atari Game Station, now $50 off for Memorial Day

TL:DR: For a little bit of fun and maybe even some nostalgia, the My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro Video Game Console for $49.99 (Reg. $99) is a great buy this Memorial Day.

As the summer shines through, some people might be dreading the extreme heat. Staying inside and entertained in the air conditioning might be more your speed.

For those too-sweltering or rainy days, this My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro: Video Game Console—which is a licensed Atari product—is on sale ahead of Memorial Day for $49.99 (Reg. $99).

This deal includes two wireless joysticks for you and a bud to play with, just like the ones you remember playing with in your youth. Unlike your original Atari, however, this system connects directly to HDMI. Plus, you can pause games in case you need to take a break.

If the gaming system itself wasn't enough, the 200 built-in Atari games are just what the deal needs to push you to the buy now button. You'll play core games like Asteroids®, Centipede®, PONG®, Breakout®, Missile Command®, Warlords®, and a host of others that bring you to a time when life was simpler.

Just a head's up that this is a new, open-box item, which basically means it was excess inventory, and will have some store assorted stickers on the box. Don't worry, your product goes through the quality wringer before making its way to your door.

Find out why this product got a full five stars in our store. Get the My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro Video Game Console on sale for $49.99 (Reg. $99).

