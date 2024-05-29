Enjoy craft beers without leaving home with this home brewer, now $107 off

Attention all beer enthusiasts, homebrewers, and aspiring brewmasters! Unleash your inner brew genius with the iGulu F1 All-in-One Automated Home Craft Beer Brewer. This brewing marvel is now available for just $699 (reg. $806) for a limited time.

Whether you're a craft beer connoisseur or an adventurer in the brewing world, the iGulu F1 is your ticket to creating tasty brews right from the comfort of your home. And it can be yours ASAP when you head straight to checkout.

The iGulu F1 is an automated brewing system that takes the guesswork out of homebrewing. It handles everything from mashing and boiling to fermenting and dispensing, ensuring you get professional-quality beer with minimal effort.

The simple three-step process makes things sort of foolproof. Here's how it works:

Add ingredients and filtered water to the keg. Either scan the RFID or choose a beer style, and Touch Brew Pour the beer and enjoy.

Amazingly easy! If you're impressed, skip straight to checkout to get it to you faster.

Everything is pretty much automated to make things super easy. That means there's automatic temperature control to give you the perfect temp for each brew session. This brewer also features auto-pressure control and release, while the integrated air pump makes things extra easy-peasy.

It has a one-gallon capacity and comes with three brew kits that allow for three different types of beer: an amber lager, a pale ale, and a Bavarian wheat Hefeweizen. It even comes with a Master Mode card that allows you to brew your own creations.

So pick up this one-touch home brewer, call over the crew, and get your pint glasses ready to do some heavy lifting.

Don't wait—head straight over to checkout to make this the iGulu F1 All-in-One Automated Home Craft Beer Brewer yours as soon as possible and snag free shipping.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.