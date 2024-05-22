Stay alert on your jog with open-ear neckband headphones discounted to $64

TL;DR: Enjoy high-quality audio while still being aware of your surroundings with these Dashlyte bone-conduction headphones, now just $63.96 with code DASHLYTE.

Whether you're hitting the weight room at the gym or riding your bike through your neighborhood, being aware of what's going on around you is imperative to your safety. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of your favorite tunes as you exercise and go about your day. That's where some open-ear headphones can come in handy.

When it comes to open-ear sound accessories that don't skimp on quality, these Dashlyte neckband headphones are the way to go. Currently over $30 off with code DASHLYTE, these headphones boast innovative bone-conduction technology, allowing you to listen to music, podcasts, and whatever else without fully covering your ears, keeping you abreast of everything going on in your surrounding environment while you work out, run errands, or simply get things done around the house.

In addition to helping you keep track of what's going on around you, open-ear headphones like these are also incredibly comfortable compared to traditional headphones that may hurt inside your ears after a while, making them great for long-term wear. They even boast LED lights that allow you to stay visible in low-light environments, like dimly lit gyms or dark nights. They even feature IPX5 water-resistance, so you don't have to worry about damaging them if you break a sweat.

In addition to playing your favorite music, the Dashlyte open-ear headphones also give you access to a noise-canceling mic, ideal for making calls on the go. And thanks to their strong battery, you can enjoy up to six hours of listening and call-making per charge. Plus, its lightweight design allows you to easily carry it around with you in your briefcase, backpack, or purse without it taking up much space at all.

Stay present while getting lost in your must-have tunes with the Dashlyte bone-conduction headphones!

The Dashlyte Bluetooth bone-conduction LED-neckband headphones are just $63.96 when you use code DASHLYTE at checkout!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.