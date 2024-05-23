Man can rotate his foot 210.66 degrees

Here's footage of a dude who can rotate his foot 210.66 degrees. Just trying it myself creeps me out due to the way it makes my knees feel.

I'm not sure why it makes me feel so squeamish to watch this guy perform his foot rotation trick, but it's also fascinating to see someone bend in a way that looks so unnatural.

From Youtube:

"The largest foot rotation (male) is 210.66 degrees and was achieved by Renato Bayma Gaia (Brazil) in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil, on 21 January 2024."

