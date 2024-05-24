Ahead of Memorial Day, the BentoStack tech accessory organizer is less than $30

TL;DR: Keep your tech accessories in order with the BentoStack, a device and tech accessory organizer. Ahead of Memorial Day, it's been price-dropped to $29.97 (reg. $49) until May 31!



Nowadays, we have an overwhelming amount of devices and accessories to keep track of, but there's a simple solution to make your life easier.

Students, professionals, and travelers alike can benefit from the BentoStack Tech Accessory Organizer. This addition makes it easy to bring any workspace on the road or travel to and fro with your tech. Through May 31, the BentoStack is discounted to $29.97 (reg. $49)!

Designed to help users avoid losing chargers, earbuds, and more, the BentoStack can hold up to 10 different Apple accessories. Its multi-layer, stackable design features the following storage units:

A top lid that doubles as an iPhone flip stand

A top compartment to store charging cables, AirPods, and other earbuds

A bottom lid that can hold up to two Apple Watch bands and an Apple Pencil

A bottom compartment that can carry power bricks, wall chargers, etc.

The BentoStack even has adjustable dividers, so all your tech and accessories fit just so. Use the entire stack for one item, or divide it in half depending on what you want to bring!

Not only is this the ultimate tech organizational accessory, but this item is also perfect for traveling with come summertime. Its portable and space-saving design makes it easy to throw in a tote bag, backpack, or carry-on suitcase, while its stackable elements allow you to actually keep all your tech accessories in one place.

The BentoStack is a thoughtful and practical gift for anyone. Just take it from one verified buyer, who wrote, "The perfect gift to organize our college student! All accessories in one storage solution. Charging cables, blocks, earbuds, Apple Pencil, and watch — all organized and ready for school, home office, or travel!"

Pack, stack, and go with this nifty tech organizer.

Don't wait too long to snag this Memorial Day discount on the BentoStack Tech Accessory Organizer for just $29.97 until May 31 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

