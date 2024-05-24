Simpsons' Hank Azaria has a Bruce Springsteen tribute band

Hank Azaria, famed for voicing countless characters on The Simpsons, is adding another voice to his repertoire—Bruce Springsteen!

Azaria has launched a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band, and they will be performing in New York City on August 1 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets are on sale now and proceeds from the show will benefit the Four Through Nine Foundation, dedicated to social justice, education, and recovery initiatives. Additional tour dates are promised on the band's Instagram.

A press release promises a "setlist packed with Springsteen classics and deep cuts, delivered with Azaria's unique flair and the band's top-notch musicianship." "I've never worked harder preparing for any role than I did in perfecting a singing vocal impression of Bruce," Azaria said in a statement. "I can't think of a better way to spend my time and use my passion for voices than playing these songs for a crowd that loves them and lovingly tribute Bruce, while raising money for folks who need it." Consequence

