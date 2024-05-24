Video shows massive queue of climbers waiting to summit Everest yesterday

A video shot near Everest's 29,000 foot summit, reveals an incredibly long line of climbers waiting single file for their turn to stand on the top of the world.

Ascending Everest has long been a bucket list item for wealthy adventure seekers, with the cost exceeding $50,000 per person. However, with so many people now making the attempt each season, Everest has transformed into a crowded tourist attraction complete with bottlenecks and delays.

An estimated 200 frozen corpses dot the mountain, ominous reminders of Everest's extreme dangers. But that hasn't stopped private equity fund managers from sucking down bottled oxygen while getting short-roped by sherpas to the top.

Previously: Watch this climber's timelapse of Mount Everest at night