15-year-old to become first millennial saint after his T-shirt cures boy

Pope Francis is about to canonize the Catholic Church's first millennial saint.

Carlo Acutis, was a London-born tech whiz who died from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15. According to The Guardian, Carlo moved to Milan with his parents and quickly demonstrated an unusual devotion to the church. By age three, he insisted on visiting churches they passed and donated his pocket money to help the poor. He taught himself to code at an early age and created websites for Catholic organizations, including one documenting miracles worldwide.

Carlo has two two approved miracles under his belt. His first involved a seven-year-old Brazilian boy who recovered from a rare pancreatic disorder after coming into contact with one of Carlo's T-shirts — a miracle that Pope Francis approved in 2020. The second miracle, which cleared the final hurdle to sainthood, occured when a Costa Rican woman miraculously recovered from a severe bicycle accident after her mother prayed at Carlo's tomb in Assisi. She began to breathe without a ventilator and regained the use of her limbs and speech, defying medical expectations.

