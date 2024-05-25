You can run around the edge of the Zhongyuan Tower skyscraper attached to a harness

Would you try this? At the Zhongyuan Tower, you can run around an open platform at the top while attached to a harness.

It looks beautiful yet incredibly nerve wracking to try this. If you have a fear of heights, this activity probably isn't something you'd enjoy doing.

The girl in the video doesn't seem scared about it at all. She skips around the very edge of the tower like she's taking a casual daily stroll in the park. Just watching the video makes me nervous!

