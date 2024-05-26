Watch a pro tree climber scale a scary-tall tree.

In this video, I liked seeing Noah Kane's climbing process. He talks about what he does to prepare for a climb and how the fear of the experience actually helps him focus and stay in the moment. We also get to see a POV perspective of what it looks like when he's at the top of a massively tall tree.

I'd never have imagined a tree this tall and this shape was climbable. It's amazing (and stomach-churning) to see someone take on this climbing challenge.

