Firefighters free cow with head stuck in tree

In Wallingford, England, a cow got its head stuck between the roots of a large tree. Firefighters freed it. The cow is fine.

The unlucky animal was found trapped in a gap in the tree trunk on a farm near Wallingford, Oxfordshire, earlier. A fire crew from Wallingford and a specialist animal rescue team from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

Elsewhere in England, Basil the pony got stuck in a trench and was winched out by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service. Basil is fine too.

Previously: How tally sticks were used in medieval England