See what happens when three adorable baby armadillos meet a kitten and a dog. The armadillos seem like the most excited about the interaction, out of all the animals.

Although they ignore the dog, they all eagerly sniff and jump around with the kitten, trying to play with it. I had no idea that armadillos were so hyper and playful. They're too cute.

See also: hilarious pomeranian goes through every emotion impatiently waiting for drive thru In-N-Out burger