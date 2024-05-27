How a Gecko's feet grip walls

When watching a gecko climb up a vertical wall with ease, one may wonder if this is due to having sticky feet, really sharp nails, or some kind of suction cups. They can navigate nearly any service, seeming to defy gravity.

The way they do this is through microscopic toe pads called spatulae, which branch out into millions of sections. The electrons on those pads sync with the electrons on the surface that the gecko is climbing, allowing the gecko to "stick" to the surface.

Besides this superpower, geckos are also incredibly cute to watch. I love all the close up shots in this video of geckos walking on glass from the opposite side. I wish my hands and feet had this special feature!

From Youtube:

"Gecko feet aren't covered in suction cups or Velcro. They don't squirt glue, or leave any footprints. Their secret is a herculean amount of grip — at the atomic scale. A gecko's toes are covered in tiny hairs that branch out into millions of microscopic, spatula-shaped pads. Those pads, called spatulae, get so close to the surfaces on which a gecko moves, the electrons of the spatulae and those on the surface start to sync up. That dance is called Van der Waals force, and it's what gives geckos their sticking power."

