Watch 19 adorable quail chicks drink from a pond

Today's therapy was watching these 19 adorable quail chicks drink from a pond on a hot day. All my grumpiness today has been cured after seeing this video.

I love the way they bob their little heads up and down after each sip. The cuteness levels in this video are absurd.

From YouTube: "Gambel's Quail typically lay between 5 and 15 eggs, so 19 is unusual. Quail lay 1 egg per day and the incubation period is around 3 weeks and they all hatch at once. Thus, the chicks are all the same size."

