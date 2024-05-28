China shows off robot dogs armed with guns

You can buy anything from Temu.
During recent military drills with Cambodia, China's military showed off a robot dog with an automatic rifle mounted on its back, essentially turning man's best (electronic) friend into a killing machine.
"It can serve as a new member in our urban combat operations, replacing our (human) members to conduct reconnaissance and identify (the) enemy and strike the target," a soldier identified as Chen Wei says in a video from state broadcaster CCTV.
What I appreciate about this is that the Chinese aren't making these for fun. It makes clear what the Boston Dynamics dogs were and are for. Guaranteed military sales. Renovation programs. Spare parts for twenty-five years. Who cares if it works or not?