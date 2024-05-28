China shows off robot dogs armed with guns

You can buy anything from Temu.

During recent military drills with Cambodia, China's military showed off a robot dog with an automatic rifle mounted on its back, essentially turning man's best (electronic) friend into a killing machine.

"It can serve as a new member in our urban combat operations, replacing our (human) members to conduct reconnaissance and identify (the) enemy and strike the target," a soldier identified as Chen Wei says in a video from state broadcaster CCTV.