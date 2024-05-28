Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 3 is pure mayhem

Heavily armed cars and SUVs leave the latest season of Fortnite Battle Royale in sheer chaos.

I gave up on Fortnite BR in Chapter 5 Season 2. I was pretty bored with the game, and the meta was all about crazy superpowers wrecking the end game. Season 3 says, "Hold my beer." Rather than rely on superpowers, however, it is a massive destruction derby. You can win a match without a car, but you're really, really going to have to work for it.

I recommend going for one of the super cars that heals it self as early in the game as you can.

