Virgin flight forced to make a U-turn after unruly passenger runs around stark naked

Virgin Atlantic promotes itself as a "be yourself" airline — but one unruly passenger took the slogan a bit too far on an Australian flight over the weekend when he ran down the aisle of the plane stark naked.

"Officers arrested a man after he allegedly ran naked through the aircraft mid-flight and knocked a crew member to the floor," the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

After the unclad gentleman attacked the crew member, he proceeded to bang on the cockpit door, according to 7 News Adelaide. The 3 1/2-hour flight was a third of the way to Melbourne when it did an about-face, returning to Perth.

The man was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

