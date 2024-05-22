Cat gets honorary doctorate from Vermont university

That's Dr. Cat to you! Max the Cat, a local celebrity in Castleton, Vermont, has just been awarded an honorary degree from Vermont State University. Max, who lives with his human companions off campus, is known for his friendly demeanor and love of socializing with friends. Ashley Dow, one of his humans, reports that he's been the campus "emotional support animal" for about four years now.

The university writes:

"With a resounding purr of approval from the faculty, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Cat-leges has bestowed upon Max Dow the prestigious title of Doctor of Litter-ature, complete with all the catnip perks, scratching post privileges, and litter box responsibilities that come with it." Instagram

Max will not walk in the commencement ceremony, however. He will get his degree in the mail.