What makes a great cup of coffee

In this fun video, James Hoffman investigates what makes a cup of coffee great.

Factors such as balance of sweetness and acidity, how the coffee feels in one's mouth (the texture), the underlying flavors, and more all play a role in the greatness of a cup of coffee, according to Hoffman. If you take these things into consideration when making your morning cup of joe, you might achieve coffee greatness yourself.

I loved watching this deep dive into the favorite bevarage of many, and the way that Hoffman uses fun visual aids to illustrate his ideas. Hoffman's passion for coffee is contagious, and I hope to only drink great cups of coffee from now on.

See Also: Delicious morning coffee routine