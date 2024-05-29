North Korea takes a dump over South Korea, launching 260 trash — and poop-filled — balloons

North Korea is getting down and dirty — literally — with South Korea, attacking their neighbor with hundreds of trash-filled balloons. And some of the trash includes poop.

More than 260 "inhumane and vulgar" balloons, one that contained a bag with the word "excrement" written on it, were launched on Tuesday, according to South Korea's military via Daily Beast. And they are all being dumped over South Korea.

Officials have warned South Korean residents to stay clear of the balloons, which "seriously threaten our people's safety," and have even "advised people to stay indoors" until the crappy situation clears up.

From Daily Beast: