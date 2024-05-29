"Suspected poo" in trash bags dropped on South Korea by North

North Korea sent balloons over the border to descend on the south, filled with trash and, the BBC reports, "suspected poo."

South Korea's military also cautioned the public against touching the white balloons and the plastic bags attached to them because they contain "filthy waste and trash".The balloons have been found in eight of nine provinces in South Korea and are now being analysed. North and South Korea have both used balloons in their propaganda campaigns since the Korean War in the 1950s. South Korea's military had earlier said it was investigating whether there were any North Korean propaganda leaflets in the balloons.

Well, you can't say they didn't find any.