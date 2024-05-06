"No Going Back" author Kristi Noem already going back on her made-up encounter with Kim Jong-Un

In her upcoming, No Going Back, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem claims to have met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, staring down the "little tyrant" with the same resolve she developed as a children's pastor.

But appearing on Face the Nation yesterday, Noem went back on what she wrote.

The host of Face the Nation asked, "You talk about meeting some world leaders and one specific one, quote 'I remember when I met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. I'm sure he underestimated me, having no clue about my experience staring down little tyrants. I've been a children's pastor, after all.' Did you meet Kim Jong-Un?"

Noem sputtered out an answer carefully crafted by the same damage control team that has been helping her with the fallout from bragging that she shot her dog because she hated it. "You know as soon as this was brought to my attention uh… I certainly uh… made some changes and looked at uh… this… uh… this passage and I've met with many, many world leaders uh… i've traveled around the world uh… as soon as it was brought to my attention uh… we went forward and have made some edits so i'm glad that this book is being released in a couple of days and that those edits will be in place and that people will…l will have the updated version."

Attempting to make sense of Noem's incomprehensible babble, the host sought clarification: "So you did not meet with Kim Jong-Un, that's what you're saying?"

"I'm not going to talk about my specific meetings with world leaders," Noem declared, which is code for "I didn't meet him, but I don't want to admit it on national television."

Hmm— Noem was only too happy to boast about the imaginary meeting with Kim in her book, but suddenly she's like Trump refusing to say what his favorite part of the Bible is, declaring it to be a personal matter.

Noem constantly whines about "fake news." Unsurprisingly, as soon as she gets caught writing fake news, she refuses to be held accountable. Perhaps she should stick to recounting stories that she has experience with, like slaying animals that displease her.

Previously: Dog-killer Noem tries a new excuse: I was protecting my children

Lol. Yikes pic.twitter.com/xLGKzfWbxn — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2024 Here she is spouting the same canned response on CBS Mornings and refusing to answer the question:

So far beyond BUFFOONISH at this point. https://t.co/hzDCFYaaDO — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) May 6, 2024

Publisher statement:

At the request of Governor Noem, we are removing a passage regarding Kim Jong Un from her book No Going Back, upon reprint of the print edition and as soon as technically possible on the audio and ebook editions. Further questions about the passage should be referred to the author.

She narrated the audiobook, so why didn't she stop the "error" then and there?



