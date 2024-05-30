Dad wants this 35-in-1 DIY tool kit for Father's Day

TL;DR: Order this 35-in-1 rotary tool kit by June 5 and get it in time for Father's Day! Head directly to checkout now.

This Father's Day, outdo the usual necktie with a major twist! Arm your DIY-loving dad with a toolkit designed for any challenge, from late-night crafting escapades to home repairs and automotive fixes. It has some gadgets that he *gasp* probably doesn't already have!

Meet the HOTO 35-in-1 cordless rotary tool kit, now $64.99 (reg. $79.99) for Father's Day. It arrives on time if you add one right to your cart by June 5.

It won the Red Dot Design Award in 2023 because Dad can just swap out attachments for whatever type of work he's doing:

Carving and detailing intricate designs with the milling cutters.

Polishing metal, glass, and stone to a high shine with the felt wheels.

Grinding and shaping materials with the grinding heads.

Drilling and carving precise holes with the drilling bit.

Smoothing and finishing surfaces with the sanding rings.

Who knows? Maybe you'll get a gift in return after he uses these gadgets to make you a necklace, birdhouse, a wooden sign, or something completely original.

Don't wait too long—check out now to get it delivered in time!

Dad will love the LED ring light on the underside of the HOTO rotary tool to illuminate his work surface and the removable dust cover to help collect debris. He might also organize the attachments in the storage box to keep everything handy.

The HOTO 35-in-1 cordless rotary tool kit is $64.99 (reg. $79.99) with delivery by Father's Day when you order by June 5.

